Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Struggling offensively
Tennyson was held pointless and went minus-two in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to San Jose.
Tennyson has now started the season with 12 straight pointless games, despite averaging 18:09 of ice time -- including 1:51 on the power play. Although the 27-year-old has never been a big point producer, he's currently receiving career-high ice time and has never had much of a power-play presence before. Tennyson will attempt once again to put his name on the scoresheet Thursday against Arizona.
More News
-
Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Headed to Buffalo•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Suiting up Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Continues to see press box time•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Marginal role on Canes' blue line•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Back-to-back assists•
-
Hurricanes' Matt Tennyson: Third-pairing role for Hurricanes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...