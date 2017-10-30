Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Struggling offensively

Tennyson was held pointless and went minus-two in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to San Jose.

Tennyson has now started the season with 12 straight pointless games, despite averaging 18:09 of ice time -- including 1:51 on the power play. Although the 27-year-old has never been a big point producer, he's currently receiving career-high ice time and has never had much of a power-play presence before. Tennyson will attempt once again to put his name on the scoresheet Thursday against Arizona.