Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Summoned by parent club
The Sabres recalled Tennyson from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
The Sabres are currently dealing with several injuries at defense, so Tennyson will likely serve as an emergency option for the final two games of the 2018-19 campaign.
