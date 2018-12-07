Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Summoned from Rochester
Tennyson was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday.
Tennyson is a popular call-option for the Sabres, who have been without Jake McCabe, Casey Nelson and Marco Scandella due to their respective upper-body injuries, but the former is certainly not a viable fantasy option. Tennyson has failed to record a point while struggling to a minus-8 rating over 15 NHL games this season.
