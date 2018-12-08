Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Will be in lineup
Tennyson will play in Saturday's contest with Philadelphia.
Tennyson was called up earlier in the year, but failed to crack the lineup. However, injuries to Jake McCabe, Casey Nelson and Marco Scandella have created an opening on defense. Tennyson played 15 games with the Sabres last year, but didn't register a point. He's never been a point producer, posting just 20 points in 120 career games.
