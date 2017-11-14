Sabres' Matt Tennyson: Will sit as healthy scratch
Tennyson (foot) is projected to be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's road game against the Penguins.
Tennyson has missed the Sabres' last three games due to a foot injury, but he's evidently no longer feeling the affects of that ailment. It isn't overly surprising to see coach Phil Housley rolling with different options at defense against Pittsburgh, as Tennyson has struggled this campaign, going scoreless while posting a minus-8 rating in 14 games.
