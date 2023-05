Savoie was assigned to the AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Savoie, the ninth-overall pick in 2022, tallied 38 goals and 95 points in 62 games this season with the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL. The 19-year-old Savoie will now join AHL Rochester for the Calder Cup semi-finals. A strong showing from the young center could put Savoie in the mix for a roster spot with Buffalo in 2023-24.