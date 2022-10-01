Savoie is impressing coach Don Granato in training camp, according to Buffalo Hockey Beat.

Savoie was the Sabres first pick and ninth overall in the 2022 Entry Draft and has impressed Granato with his skill level so much so that the coach used him between Kyle Okposo and Casey Mittelstadt in Thursday's win over the Flyers. Savoie had 35 goals and 90 points last season with the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL and is expected to be even better when the Sabres return him to junior hockey in the foreseeable future.