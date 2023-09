Savoie (shoulder) is week-to-week, but might return before the end of training camp, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Savoie injured his left shoulder during Buffalo's prospects game Monday. He had 38 goals and 95 points in 62 contests with WHL Winnipeg last season. Buffalo selected Savoie with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.