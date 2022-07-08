Savoie was selected ninth overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Savoie is an elite talent. He thinks and plays the game at high-speed, has an excellent shot and is a terrier on the puck. There is nothing that can stop him ... other than the perception of his size. Savoie is a generous 5-foot-9, and that doesn't fit the mold of NHL centers. But NHL teams that passed over Brayden Point and even Alex DeBrincat have been kicking themselves ever since. Savoie is an impressive talent with great upside, and he could easily end up as a top-five fantasy producer from this draft class. Maybe more.