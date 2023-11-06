Savoie (shoulder) was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Rochester on Monday.

Savoie played well during his conditioning stint, picking up two goals and five points through six contests. It wouldn't be suprising to see Savoie, the ninth overall pick from the 2022 Draft, make his NHL debut sooner rather than later. The 19-year-old forward racked up 38 goals and 95 points through 62 games with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice last year.