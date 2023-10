Savoie (shoulder) was sent to AHL Rochester on Sunday for a conditioning assignment.

Savoie could see some game action in the minors after getting injured during Buffalo's Prospects Challenge finale against Pittsburgh on Sept. 18. If he doesn't see NHL action after being cleared, he may eventually end up being loaned back to the WHL to play for Wenatchee. The 19-year-old forward amassed 38 goals and 95 points in 62 WHL contests last campaign.