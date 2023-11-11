Savoie was assigned to WHL Wenatchee on Saturday.
Savoie logged just 3:55 of ice time against Minnesota on Friday in his NHL debut. He also posted two goals and three assists in six AHL contests for Rochester during a conditioning assignment. He will get to play big minutes at the junior level before a possible return to the pro ranks later in the season.
