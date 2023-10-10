Savoie (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Savoie was injured just before the start of the preseason and the injury is lingering into the regular season. The 19-year-old was selected ninth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and could make his NHL debut at some point this season.
