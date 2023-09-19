Savoie suffered a shoulder injury in Buffalo's prospects game Monday versus Pittsburgh, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Savoie is expected to miss at least some of training camp, which would put his chances of making the NHL roster in jeopardy. The 19-year-old had 95 points in 62 games with WHL Winnipeg last season, and if he doesn't make the Sabres' roster out of camp, he'll be assigned back to the junior franchise, which relocated to Wenatchee, Washington in the offseason. Savoie does not have an exception to jump immediately to the AHL.