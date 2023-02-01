Samuelsson (lower body) will return to the lineup Wednesday against Carolina, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Samuelsson should return to a top-pairing role following his two-game absence. The 22-year-old American has picked up five points while posting a plus-11 rating through 34 contests this campaign.
