Samuelsson is a late scratch for Thursday's tilt against Ottawa because of an illness, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson has two goals, five points, 43 hits and 34 blocks in 26 appearances in 2024-25. Dennis Gilbert is projected to draw back into the lineup due to Samuelsson's absence.
