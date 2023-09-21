Samuelsson (hand/knee) was on the ice Thursday for Buffalo's first practice of training camp, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson played through a broken hand and a sprained MCL prior to sitting out the final two games of the 2022-23 season. In 55 appearances last campaign, the 23-year-old blueliner earned 10 points, 76 shots on goal, 91 blocked shots and 107 hits. He is expected to be ready for the start of 2023-24.
