Samuelsson (lower body) is getting close to a return, but will require a few more practices before he can return to the lineup, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Thursday.
Samuelsson has missed the last nine games after he was slew-footed by the Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky on Nov. 11. The defenseman has one goal in 13 appearances this season.
