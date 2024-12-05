Share Video

Link copied!

Samuelsson (lower body) is getting close to a return, but will require a few more practices before he can return to the lineup, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports Thursday.

Samuelsson has missed the last nine games after he was slew-footed by the Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky on Nov. 11. The defenseman has one goal in 13 appearances this season.

More News