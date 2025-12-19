Samuelsson registered two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Samuelsson set up Jack Quinn for the opening goal and Ryan McLeod for an empty-netter. This performance ended a nine-game point drought for Samuelsson, who had been surprisingly productive on offense prior to the slump. He's already matched his career high of 14 points, doing so in half as many games as last year. He's added 44 shots on net, 40 hits, 66 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 31 appearances in 2025-26.