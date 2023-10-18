Samuelsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to coach Don Granato told Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Samuelsson couldn't complete Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay because of the injury. He has an assist, six hits and seven blocks in three games with the Sabres this season. If he's not available Thursday versus Calgary, then Jacob Bryson might draw into the lineup and make his season debut.