Samuelsson (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Rangers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Samuelsson took a maintenance day Monday but was on the ice for Wednesday's optional morning skate. While his participation in morning skate was encouraging, the Sabres will monitor how Samuelsson feels in the hours leading up to Wednesday's puck drop before determining his status. If Samuelsson is unavailable against the Rangers, Zach Metsa will likely draw into the lineup.