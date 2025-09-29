Samuelsson (upper body) is week-to-week after aggravating his injury, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com on Monday.

Samuelsson probably won't play again during the exhibition schedule, which ends with a trip to Pittsburgh on Friday. However, it's unclear if he will be ready for the beginning of the regular season. If Samuelsson remains unavailable, Ryan Johnson or Jacob Bryson could be in Buffalo's Opening Night lineup against the Rangers on Oct. 9.