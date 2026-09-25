Head coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that Samuelsson (lower body) could return on the early end of his week-to-week timetable.

Samuelsson suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's preseason game against the Blue Jackets and was labeled as week-to-week a day later. However, the 26-year-old told Ruff that he doesn't expect to be sidelined for long, so Samuelsson should be in the mix to return early in the regular season. Samuelsson's status for Thursday's Opening Night matchup remains in question, but it's encouraging that both Ruff and Samuelsson are downplaying the severity of the issue.