Samuelsson (illness) was absent from Tuesday's practice, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson still could be available for Wednesday's game against Boston. He has accumulated 12 goals, 39 points, 97 shots on net, 137 blocked shots and 110 hits across 68 appearances this season. If Samuelsson can't play versus the Bruins, Luke Schenn or Michael Kesselring could draw into the lineup.