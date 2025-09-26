Head coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that Samuelsson is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Samuelsson was able to practice Thursday despite his injury, but he was held out of Friday's practice and is set to be re-evaluated. His status for Saturday's preseason game against Detroit appears to be in question, and it's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his status for the start of the regular season.