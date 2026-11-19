Samuelsson (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's road clash against the Capitals, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Samuelsson skated Thursday morning and said that it went well, but head coach Lindy Ruff has listed him as a game-time decision. The 26-year-old Samuelsson has posted three goals, 12 points, 30 shots on net, 24 hits and 39 blocked shots over 21 outings this season. If he ultimately can't play Thursday, Zach Metsa will likely join the Sabres' lineup in either the second or third defensive pairing.