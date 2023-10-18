Samuelsson left Tuesday's game with an upper-body injury.
Samuelsson had an assist and two blocked shots in 17:36 of ice time prior to the injury. He's a defensive rock on the top pairing for the Sabres, so his absence will be felt on the ice, though not so much in fantasy. If he misses additional time, Jacob Bryson would likely draw into the lineup.
