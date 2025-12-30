Samuelsson tallied an assist, put two shots on net and had two blocks in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Samuelsson distributed the lone helper on Alex Tuch's game-tying goal in the second period. With the apple, Samuelsson is up to 13 assists, 19 points, 50 shots on net, 53 hits and 76 blocks through 36 appearances this season. Not only has the 25-year-old defenseman already posted five more points than his previous career high, but he's surged specifically during the Sabres' nine-game win streak with seven points, a plus-eight rating, eight shots on net, 16 hits and 19 blocks. The second round selection from the 2018 NHL Entry Draft is blooming into a two-way defenseman who offers an above-average bundle of defensive stats. He should continue to draw a large number of minutes in Buffalo's top defensive pair, giving him all the tools to maintain good value across all fantasy formats this season.