Samuelsson (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against Toronto, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

Samuelsson didn't participate in Friday's practice and skipped Saturday's well-attended optional morning skate. He has produced 12 goals, 36 points, 94 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and 109 hits across 64 appearances this season. With Samuelsson unlikely to play, Zach Metsa or Michael Kesselring could draw back into the lineup after being healthy scratches in Thursday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.