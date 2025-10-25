Samuelsson scored twice on three shots, blocked four shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Samuelsson's first career multi-goal game in the NHL. He had scored just seven goals total in his first five NHL campaigns. The 25-year-old defenseman is off to a positive start with four points, seven shots, 16 blocks, nine hits and a plus-3 rating across six appearances this season. He's done enough to make himself a regular in the lineup, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to repeat this performance any time soon.