Samuelsson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Penguins.

Samuelsson snapped a 19-game goal drought with his second-period tally, which ended up being the game winner. He has two points over his last three contests, which should be enough to help him maintain a place in the lineup. The 25-year-old is more of a shutdown defenseman, so don't expect a lot of offense out of him. He's produced four goals and 11 points, both career highs, over 51 appearances this season, and he's added 47 shots on net, 84 hits, 82 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.