Samuelsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

Samuelsson snapped a six-game point drought, which also included him missing two contests due to an illness. Don't count on Samuelsson to be a regular on the scoresheet -- he fills a primarily defensive role for the Sabres. The 24-year-old blueliner is at six points, 30 shots on net, 44 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 29 appearances.