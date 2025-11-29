Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Enters concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson entered the concussion protocol after getting injured Friday versus the Devils, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
If a concussion is confirmed, Samuelsson won't play Saturday versus the Wild. The 25-year-old is still undergoing evaluations, and head coach Lindy Ruff didn't have any update on his availability moving forward. Zach Metsa will probably draw into the lineup if Samuelsson is out.
