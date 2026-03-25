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Samuelsson (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Bruins.

Samuelsson participated in the Sabres' morning skate, so it's not much of a surprise that he's able to play in this contest. He'll be in a top-pairing role alongside Rasmus Dahlin. Samuelsson has three helpers and seven blocked shots over his last four games.

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