default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Samuelsson (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup against Florida on Saturday.

Samuelsson should return from a two-game absence after being a full participant in Friday's practice. He has contributed one assist, one shot on goal, five blocked shots and five hits across two appearances this season. With Samuelsson poised to return, Zach Metsa will probably be a healthy scratch after being recalled from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

More News