Samuelsson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Samuelsson cut Buffalo's deficit to 4-2 in the third period, beating Vitek Vanecek with a wrist shot after Alex Tuch forced a turnover in the offensive zone. It's Samuelsson's second goal of the season and his first since Nov. 30. The 23-year-old defenseman has averaged 22:11 of ice time this season on the Sabres' top pairing, though he doesn't typically provide much offensively. Samuelsson now has 10 points in 55 games this season, matching a career high, with a plus-14 rating.