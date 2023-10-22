Samuelsson scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

It was a slick bit of business, as Samuelsson took a pass from Casey Mittelstadt late in the second period, danced around a defender into the high slot, and wired the pack past Semyon Varlamov. It was the 23-year-old blueliner's first goal of the season and just the third of his NHL career, and Samuelsson has given the Sabres solid shifts so far, producing two points, five shots on goal, seven blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating through five contests.