Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: First pick of Round 2 by Sabres

Samuelsson was drafted 32nd overall by the Sabres at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Strong and steady, those are the two words that best describe Samuelsson's game. The son of former longtime NHLer Kjell Samuelsson, Mattias offers elite size at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, and the ability to excel in a shutdown role. He tends to make simple plays with the puck and rarely puts his teammates in a bad spot. Samuelsson should have a big role right out of the gate in his freshman campaign at Western Michigan University, where his older brother Lukas plays, this fall.