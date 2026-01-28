Samuelsson had three assistsin a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Samuelsson has a four-game, seven-assist streak on the fly, which is impressive enough for a defender who's never put up more than 14 points in any season. However, Samuelsson also has more points on his run than star teammate Tage Thompson has on his current four-game streak (five points). Who knew Samuelsson would be a must-play fantasy defender?