Samuelsson (illness) will be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Carolina, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Samuelsson missed Buffalo's previous two games due to the illness. He did practice Monday, but it seems he's still not a sure thing to return. He has two goals, five points, 43 hits and 34 blocks in 26 outings in 2024-25. If Samuelsson is ready to play, then Jacob Bryson might be a healthy scratch.