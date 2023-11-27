Samuelsson (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Monday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson required some stitches to repair his lower lip after he was clipped by a stick in the first period of Saturday's 7-2 loss to New Jersey. He didn't return to the contest as a precaution because of concussion protocol. Samuelsson has chipped in one goal, two assists, 16 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 41 hits across 18 contests this campaign. He took part in the morning skate alongside Rasmus Dahlin, which is an encouraging sign.