Samuelsson (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Minnesota, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson, who sat out Thursday's contest versus Winnipeg, took part in Saturday's morning skate. If he can't play, Kale Clague could slot in alongside Rasmus Dahlin again.
