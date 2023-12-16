Samuelsson posted an assist, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Samuelsson hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Oct. 27, a span of 18 games without a point. He snapped the drought with a secondary helper on Zach Benson's go-ahead goal in the third period. Samuelsson is about as pure of a defensive blueliner as they get, offering a stable presence at the back to enable Rasmus Dahlin or Owen Power to push forward more. Through 27 contests, Samuelsson has four points, 28 shots on net, 59 hits, 57 blocked shots and 18 PIM.