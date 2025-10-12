Samuelsson notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Samuelsson has five hits, five blocks and a minus-1 rating in addition to his assist over two games. The 25-year-old is holding onto a top-four role, but he won't see the same level of ice time as Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power or Bowen Byram. That said, as long as Samuelsson can avoid lapses in his own zone, he should be a consistent part of the lineup.