Samuelsson scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Samuelsson received a pass from Rasmus Dahlin and banked in a shot off Alex Nedeljkovic for the Sabres' go-ahead goal at 8:25 of the first period. The goal was Samuelsson's first in the NHL, coming in his 64th appearance over the course of three seasons. The 22-year-old has picked up both of his points this year in the last two games, and he's added a plus-10 rating, 17 shots on net, 20 hits and 20 blocked shots in 10 outings overall.