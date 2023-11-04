Samuelsson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Samuelsson will miss at least the next three games, starting with Saturday's matchup against Toronto, after being moved to the injured reserve list. He has one goal, two assists, 25 blocked shots and 25 hits in 11 appearances this season. Jacob Bryson or Ryan Johnson will fill in during Samuelsson's absence.
