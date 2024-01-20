Samuelsson (upper body) will suit up Saturday against the Lightning, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Samuelsson is slated to be back alongside Rasmus Dahlin on the top pairing following a two-game absence. The 23-year-old Samuelsson has collected seven points, 43 shots on goal, 83 blocked shots and 81 hits over 39 appearances this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Remains day-to-day•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Unavailable Monday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Garners rare assist•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Available Wednesday•