Samuelsson (upper body) is in Monday's lineup against the Rangers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson suffered a minor injury Saturday against the Devils but he'll be back in the lineup without missing any time. The 23-year-old is averaging 19:27 of ice time per contest this season but has been held to just three points through 18 games.
