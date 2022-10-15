Samuelsson (lower body) will be in the lineup Saturday afternoon against Florida, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson was unable to complete Thursday's game versus the Senators after he blocked a shot late in Buffalo's 4-1 win. However, he is good to go for Saturday and will be back alongside Rasmus Dahlin on the top pairing.
More News
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Sustains injury late Thursday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Inks seven-year extension•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Sent to minors•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Playing Saturday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Nearing return•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Won't play Thursday•