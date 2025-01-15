Samuelsson (illness) will make his return Wednesday against Carolina.
Samuelsson missed Buffalo's previous two games due to the illness. He has two goals, five points, 43 hits and 34 blocks in 26 appearances in 2024-25. Samuelsson is projected to skate on the third pairing alongside Connor Clifton in his return.
More News
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Practices Monday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Expected to miss out Saturday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Battling illness•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Logs helper in win•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: One of each in loss•